A baby died in a fire, but requiring sprinklers that might have saved her is banned
Watch as a fire destroys an room without a sprinkler system during a live demonstration at NFPA headquarters in Quincy, Mass., on November 3, 2011. In the room outfitted with a single sprinkler head , the sprinkler activated after 20 seconds and quickly brought down the flames.
