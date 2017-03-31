Zelisa Healthcare Announces Acquisiti...

Zelisa Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Strenuus

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Overland Park, Kansas-based Strenuus is a healthcare information technology company and provider of healthcare provider network analytics. Strenuus is the largest collector of managed health care data in the U.S., delivering actionable network insights to health plans, data analytics and healthcare provider data companies, healthcare exchange platforms and employee benefits consultants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Wed Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14) Mar 15 Driftedin2KC 11
bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15) Mar 15 Driftedin2KC 2
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar 14 Alan Richards 9
News On Olathe Mar 7 olatheresident 2
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC