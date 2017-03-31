Zelisa Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Strenuus
Overland Park, Kansas-based Strenuus is a healthcare information technology company and provider of healthcare provider network analytics. Strenuus is the largest collector of managed health care data in the U.S., delivering actionable network insights to health plans, data analytics and healthcare provider data companies, healthcare exchange platforms and employee benefits consultants.
