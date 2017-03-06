You see a man in a kilt; you don't se...

You see a man in a kilt; you don't see his searing pain

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Down among the beige houses of southern Johnson County, Kan., is a man who has lived anything but a beige life. "I haven't worn a pair of pants since 2013," said Ken Babb, 51, a former executive engineer at IBM who is perhaps best known when he steps outside his home as the guy in the kilt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Olathe 41 min olatheresident 2
News The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h... Mar 2 Hostis Publicus 16
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A... Feb 28 Jayhawk krakker 1
White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country Feb 27 Citizen 2
News After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don... Feb 27 Edgarth93 3
News Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b... Feb 25 anonymous 4
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Johnson County was issued at March 07 at 6:01PM CST

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC