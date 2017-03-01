Workshop brings teachers' needs to ar...

Workshop brings teachers' needs to architects

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hays Daily News

Representatives of DLR, the architectural firm selected by the Hays USD 489 Board of Education to form a bond proposal for facility renovations and improvements, met with teachers in the Hays High School cafeteria in the afternoon for a brainstorming session. The afternoon in-service originally had been scheduled for other plans, but that was changed last week to give DLR a chance to meet with teachers, Superintendent John Thissen said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h... Thu Hostis Publicus 16
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A... Feb 28 Jayhawk krakker 1
White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country Feb 27 Citizen 2
News After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don... Feb 27 Edgarth93 3
News On Olathe Feb 26 Cottrell 1
News Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b... Feb 25 anonymous 4
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Johnson County was issued at March 04 at 2:42AM CST

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 279,303,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC