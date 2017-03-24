What You Need to Know About So-Hot-Ri...

What You Need to Know About So-Hot-Right-Now Infrared Spa Therapy an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Bloomberg

If you are a physician or longtime wellness nut, it's likely you already know about them. For decades, hospitals and medical treatment centers have used them to foster growth for premature babies and expedite healing for athletes and the elderly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14) Mar 15 Driftedin2KC 11
bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15) Mar 15 Driftedin2KC 2
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar 14 Alan Richards 9
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 8 latty 3
News On Olathe Mar 7 olatheresident 2
News The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h... Mar 2 Hostis Publicus 16
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC