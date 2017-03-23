Welder Sparked Fire at Kansas Apartment Construction Site
The Kansas City Star reports a welder accidently ignited wood building materials while working on the construction site a four-story apartment building in Overland Park, Kansas on Monday. The multi-million CityPlace development is located at the southeast corner of College Boulevard and Nieman Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|11
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|On Olathe
|Mar 7
|olatheresident
|2
|The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h...
|Mar 2
|Hostis Publicus
|16
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC