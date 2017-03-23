Welder Sparked Fire at Kansas Apartme...

Welder Sparked Fire at Kansas Apartment Construction Site

The Kansas City Star reports a welder accidently ignited wood building materials while working on the construction site a four-story apartment building in Overland Park, Kansas on Monday. The multi-million CityPlace development is located at the southeast corner of College Boulevard and Nieman Road.

