USD 475 teacher dubbed Master Teacher

Representing more than 140 years of classroom experience, members of the 2017 class of Kansas Master Teachers were announced today. The seven teachers chosen for this annual award are: John Butcher, art teacher at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park; Melinda Eitel, Kindergarten teacher at Grace E. Stewart Elementary School in Salina; Joan Hayden, physical education teacher at Fort Riley Middle School; Jennifer Hendrix, physics teacher at Dodge City High School; Kimberly Hett, fifth-grade teacher for Andover eCademy; Brandy Lane, sixth-grade teacher at Pauline South Intermediate School in Topeka; and Laura Schwinn, audio/video communications teacher at Emporia High School.

