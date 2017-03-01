Robert A. "Bob" Parris...
Robert A. "Bob" Parrish, 89, died March 2, 2017, at his home in Great Bend. He was born March 3, 1927, at Oklahoma City, Okla., the son of George Elbert and Leta Faye Parrish.
