Red Metals Shipments Improve from December

Service center shipments of red metals in January were flat with the same month a year ago, but up substantially from December, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. While total copper shipments increased by 6.7 percent, total alloy shipments declined by 7.2 percent in the first month of the year, compared with January 2016.

