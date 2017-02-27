Red Metals Shipments Improve from Dec...

Red Metals Shipments Improve from December

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Metal Center News

Service center shipments of red metals in January were flat with the same month a year ago, but up substantially from December, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. While total copper shipments increased by 6.7 percent, total alloy shipments declined by 7.2 percent in the first month of the year, compared with January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) 2 hr pylefamily 3
News The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h... 8 hr anonymous 8
injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A... 22 hr Jayhawk krakker 1
White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country Mon Citizen 2
News After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don... Mon Edgarth93 3
News On Olathe Feb 26 Cottrell 1
News Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b... Feb 25 anonymous 4
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC