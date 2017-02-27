Red Metals Shipments Improve from December
Service center shipments of red metals in January were flat with the same month a year ago, but up substantially from December, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. While total copper shipments increased by 6.7 percent, total alloy shipments declined by 7.2 percent in the first month of the year, compared with January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|pylefamily
|3
|The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h...
|8 hr
|anonymous
|8
|injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A...
|22 hr
|Jayhawk krakker
|1
|White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country
|Mon
|Citizen
|2
|After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don...
|Mon
|Edgarth93
|3
|On Olathe
|Feb 26
|Cottrell
|1
|Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b...
|Feb 25
|anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC