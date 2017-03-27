Red Metals Shipments Decline in February

Service center shipments of red metals in February declined compared with the same month a year ago, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. Total copper shipments declined 5.1 percent to 8.6 million pounds, while alloy shipments fell 0.3 percent to 9.3 million pounds compared with February 2016.

