Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Announces Financial Results For The...

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 21, 2017 -- Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd , a fully integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative animal health solutions, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 including; strong revenue growth of 45% to $19.0 million. President and CEO, Robert Joseph commented, "Since becoming a public company, Parnell has consistently grown revenues and 2016 demonstrated another strong performance with revenue growing 45% over 2015 to $19.0 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.