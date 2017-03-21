Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Announces Financial Results For The...
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 21, 2017 -- Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd , a fully integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative animal health solutions, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 including; strong revenue growth of 45% to $19.0 million. President and CEO, Robert Joseph commented, "Since becoming a public company, Parnell has consistently grown revenues and 2016 demonstrated another strong performance with revenue growing 45% over 2015 to $19.0 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|11
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|On Olathe
|Mar 7
|olatheresident
|2
|The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h...
|Mar 2
|Hostis Publicus
|16
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC