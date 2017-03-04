Overland Park man still hopes wife's 40-year-old disappearance gets solved
A Kansas man whose wife vanished four decades ago says he hasn't given up all hope that the mystery will be solved. Donald Evitts' wife, legal secretary Loy Gillespie Evitts, went missing after leaving work for a late afternoon lunch to run some errands on Feb. 28, 1977, The Kansas City Star reported.
