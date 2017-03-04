Overland Park man still hopes wife's ...

Overland Park man still hopes wife's 40-year-old disappearance gets solved

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Capital-Journal

A Kansas man whose wife vanished four decades ago says he hasn't given up all hope that the mystery will be solved. Donald Evitts' wife, legal secretary Loy Gillespie Evitts, went missing after leaving work for a late afternoon lunch to run some errands on Feb. 28, 1977, The Kansas City Star reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h... Mar 2 Hostis Publicus 16
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A... Feb 28 Jayhawk krakker 1
White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country Feb 27 Citizen 2
News After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don... Feb 27 Edgarth93 3
News On Olathe Feb 26 Cottrell 1
News Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b... Feb 25 anonymous 4
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Johnson County was issued at March 07 at 3:47AM CST

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,372,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC