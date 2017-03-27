Officials: Kansas Apartment Blaze Caused $23M to $25M in Damage
Officials in a Kansas City suburb where a fire destroyed a multimillion-dollar apartment building under construction and spread to about two dozen homes estimate the blaze caused between $23 million and $25 million in damage. The Kansas City Star reports that Overland Park, Kansas, based the estimate on exterior damage and property values, and that a more precise figure would emerge once insurance adjusters finish evaluating the fire's impact.
