Man treated extreme chronic leg pain with opioids, now he wears a kilt
Ken Babb, 51, of Leawood, petting his dog Patch, suffers from a chronic nerve condition known as complex regional pain syndrome, or CRPS. The result is that the slightest touch, even a slight breeze against his right lower leg, will cause him extreme pain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Wed
|latty
|3
|On Olathe
|Mar 7
|olatheresident
|2
|The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h...
|Mar 2
|Hostis Publicus
|16
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A...
|Feb 28
|Jayhawk krakker
|1
|White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country
|Feb 27
|Citizen
|2
|After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don...
|Feb 27
|Edgarth93
|3
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC