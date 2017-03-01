Lawmakers differ on meaning of school...

Lawmakers differ on meaning of school funding ruling

Lawmakers with a focus on education reacted to the Kansas Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that schools are inadequately funded with a mix of skepticism and relief, and diverged on how the Legislature should respond. OVERLAND PARK - Lawmakers with a focus on education reacted to the Kansas Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that schools are inadequately funded with a mix of skepticism and relief, and diverged on how the Legislature should respond.

