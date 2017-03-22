KS Firefighters Tackle Fire in Two Apartment Buildings, 17 Homes
Editor's Note: According to the latest update from Overland Park fire officials, 17 homes were damaged by the fire. As burning debris fell Monday on homes south of College Boulevard, residents scrambled to stop fires where they could or help neighbors whose homes were ruined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|11
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|On Olathe
|Mar 7
|olatheresident
|2
|The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h...
|Mar 2
|Hostis Publicus
|16
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC