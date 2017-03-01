Kansas preparing for increase in opio...

Kansas preparing for increase in opioid addiction

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

With opioid abuse on the rise in Kansas, some officials are worried the state isn't adequately prepared. A measure passed by the House last week and some preparations by state agencies could help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h... Mar 2 Hostis Publicus 16
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A... Feb 28 Jayhawk krakker 1
White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country Feb 27 Citizen 2
News After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don... Feb 27 Edgarth93 3
News On Olathe Feb 26 Cottrell 1
News Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b... Feb 25 anonymous 4
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC