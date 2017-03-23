IRS beats ex-Sprint CEO, COO lawsuit over tax shelter scandal

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said the IRS was immune from damages claims for its alleged "deceit" or "misrepresentation" toward Sprint's former chief executive William Esrey and former chief operating officer Ronald LeMay. Esrey and LeMay sued the government last April 22, claiming they were forced from their Overland Park, Kansas-based phone company after disclosing they were being audited over their use of tax shelters to protect gains from stock options. The plaintiffs said the IRS helped Ernst & Young, which was their tax advisor and sold them the shelters, hide key details about criminal and civil probes into the shelters' promotion, leaving them unable to defend themselves to Sprint's board.

