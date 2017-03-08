Insurance support firm sued for misclassifying workers

Plaintiff law firm Sanford Heisler L.L.P. has filed a putative class action against an insurance underwriting support services firm, charging that it misclassified its insurance inspectors as independent contractors rather than employees. The complaint against Overland Park, Kansas-based Overland Solutions Inc., which was filed in state superior court in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, charges the firm with "illegal practices of dodging employment laws" by classifying its insurance inspectors as independent contractors "despite exercising extensive control over the manner in which inspectors performed their work."

