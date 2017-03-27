Indians in America are victims, not targets

Three hate crimes have deepened the fear among South Asians that Trump's rhetoric encouraged violence against them, but there is no evidence that Indians have been specifically targeted. And as long as there is no systematic targeting of Indians or condonation of such attacks by government agencies, there is precious little India can do, says Ambassador T P Sreenivasan, who served as deputy chief of mission at India's embassy in Washington, DC, when the US imposed sanctions against India in May 1998.

