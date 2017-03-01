His one and only love vanished. Not k...

His one and only love vanished. Not knowing what happened has haunted him for 40 years

Legal secretary Loy Evitts went out for lunch on Feb. 28, 1977, and was never seen again. Her husband, Vietnam veteran Donald Evitts of Overland Park, says "probably not a day goes by I don't think of her sometime."

