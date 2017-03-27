Frantic 911 Calls Report Seriousness of KS Blaze
March 23--A construction worker called 911 as he frantically honked his horn to warn other workers away from a fire at an unfinished apartment building in Overland Park -- one of 69 calls reporting a massive blaze and flaming embers raining down on nearby homes. The 911 dispatch recordings, released to The Kansas City Star on Thursday, reveal workers' and residents' frantic pleas for firefighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|11
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|On Olathe
|Mar 7
|olatheresident
|2
|The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h...
|Mar 2
|Hostis Publicus
|16
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC