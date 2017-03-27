Frantic 911 Calls Report Seriousness of KS Blaze

March 23--A construction worker called 911 as he frantically honked his horn to warn other workers away from a fire at an unfinished apartment building in Overland Park -- one of 69 calls reporting a massive blaze and flaming embers raining down on nearby homes. The 911 dispatch recordings, released to The Kansas City Star on Thursday, reveal workers' and residents' frantic pleas for firefighters.

