Economist offers argument in favor of business tax exemption

An Arizona university economist attempted to shore up support for current Kansas tax policy on Tuesday, speaking to lawmakers before a Senate debate in which the chamber rejected Gov. Sam Brownback's revenue plan. William Boyes, director of the Center for the Study of Economic Liberty at Arizona State University, told the Senate Tax Committee that the 2012 tax cuts have had a positive effect on job growth and will continue into the future, but warned against whiplash to businesses by changing policy.

