CPS Energy Demand Response Program Named POWERGRID International Project of the Year

Successfully deployed in under 10 weeks by Black & Veatch and AutoGrid, system will deliver significant savings to CPS Energy customers / EIN News / -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2017 -- POWERGRID International has selected CPS Energy's Demand Response Management System as its 2017 Demand Response/Energy Efficiency Project of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.