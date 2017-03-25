Chronic thief gets prison time after ...

Chronic thief gets prison time after peddling 'high-end' clothing on Facebook

An affluent suburban Kansas City woman with a history of shoplifting was sentenced Friday to a year and seven months in prison for her thefts of tens of thousands dollars of items, often peddled out of her nearly $1 million home. Kelli Jo Bauer, 47 and of Overland Park, Kansas, was also ordered in Kansas' Johnson County to pay more than $22,000 in restitution to merchants.

