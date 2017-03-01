Cattle on the loose on K-10

Cattle on the loose on K-10

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Numerous cows are running loose after a cattle truck was involved in a traffic crash near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 in Johnson County. Overland Park Fire Department firefighter DJ Hollandsworth was wearing a camera while trying to put out a grass fire Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h... Thu Hostis Publicus 16
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A... Feb 28 Jayhawk krakker 1
White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country Feb 27 Citizen 2
News After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don... Feb 27 Edgarth93 3
News On Olathe Feb 26 Cottrell 1
News Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b... Feb 25 anonymous 4
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Johnson County was issued at March 04 at 2:42AM CST

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 279,303,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC