Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion, House debating override

Gov. Sam Brownback announced Thursday morning on Twitter he had vetoed Medicaid expansion, saying it doesn't prioritize the vulnerable or defund Planned Parenthood. Gov. Sam Brownback moved to veto Thursday a Medicaid expansion bill that sailed through the House and Senate and was designed to provide greater access to preventative health care coverage for at least 150,000 low-income Kansans.

