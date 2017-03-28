Blue Moose Bar and Grill announces April opening of Lawrence location
After announcing their expansion to Manhattan in June, The Blue Moose Bar & Grill announced Tuesday that the popular Topeka restaurant will be expanding to break into the Lawrence market as well. The restaurant will be located at 6th and Wakarusa, just east of Walmart, and is expected to open April 24. The Blue Moose Bar & Grill originally opened in 2002 in Prairie Village, Kan.
