As I See It: Our new security director is a seasoned professional

I'm sure you're familiar with the insurance commercial that always ends with the announcer saying in his deep, velvety, reassuring voice: "You're in good hands with Allstate." That's exactly how I felt after meeting Charles A. "Chuck" Green, who became the Jewish community security director on Feb. 20. Soon after our conversation began at the Jewish Community Campus, where he offices inside the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City suite, I said: "I've written two columns saying that I feel safe inside this building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Jewish Chronicle.