Woman injured in Johnson County crash

An Overland Park, Kansas, woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elizabeth K. Brown, 18, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50 at NW 1201 Road when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

