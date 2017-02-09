Woman injured in Johnson County crash -
An Overland Park, Kansas, woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elizabeth K. Brown, 18, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50 at NW 1201 Road when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|24
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC