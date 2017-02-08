Trump Must Not Ignore Terror from the Radical Right

This week PBS premiered Oklahoma City , an illuminating documentary thatrevisitsthe 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and the broader climate of far-right extremism that spawned the homegrown terrorist Timothy McVeigh. We should all hope that President Trump and his advisers are paying close attention, because by focusing their attention exclusively on terrorism inspired by overseas groups like ISIS, they could be missing the next McVeigh.

