STUDY: Broadcast And Cable News Large...

STUDY: Broadcast And Cable News Largely Ignored Xenophobic Shooting Of Indian Immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Media Matters for America

Broadcast and cable news largely ignored the February 22 shooting of two Indian immigrants in Kansas in which the suspected attacker told the victims to "get out of my country," devoting mere minutes to the attack. Fox News' virtual failure to cover the attack fits into the network's larger pattern of severely downplaying hate crimes aimed at people of color.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Media Matters for America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h... 6 hr Fcvk tRump 9
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) 9 hr pylefamily 3
injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A... Tue Jayhawk krakker 1
White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country Mon Citizen 2
News After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don... Feb 27 Edgarth93 3
News On Olathe Feb 26 Cottrell 1
News Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b... Feb 25 anonymous 4
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC