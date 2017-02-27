STUDY: Broadcast And Cable News Largely Ignored Xenophobic Shooting Of Indian Immigrants
Broadcast and cable news largely ignored the February 22 shooting of two Indian immigrants in Kansas in which the suspected attacker told the victims to "get out of my country," devoting mere minutes to the attack. Fox News' virtual failure to cover the attack fits into the network's larger pattern of severely downplaying hate crimes aimed at people of color.
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as h...
|6 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|9
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|pylefamily
|3
|injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A...
|Tue
|Jayhawk krakker
|1
|White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country
|Mon
|Citizen
|2
|After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don...
|Feb 27
|Edgarth93
|3
|On Olathe
|Feb 26
|Cottrell
|1
|Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b...
|Feb 25
|anonymous
|4
