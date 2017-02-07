Santa Fe Trail Elementary broken into overnight
Police are investigating after someone broke into Santa Fe Trail Elementary in Overland Park shortly after 12 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities say the suspect broke through a window, the alarm went off and Prairie Village, Lenexa and Shawnee officers arrived on the scene.
