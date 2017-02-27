RCBS Offers Brand New ChargeMaster Lite Powder Measurer
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - - RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, offers the new ChargeMaster Lite for unparalleled powder-measuring accuracy in a compact package.
