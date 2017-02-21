OP mayor to see 1st challenger in over a decade
Carl Gerlach hasn't had to fight for his title as Overland Park mayor since his 2005 election, but that changes this year. Republican Charlotte O'Hara will challenge Gerlach for the position he's held for more than a decade.
