How much has Rutgers paid outside counsel in NCAA investigation?

Following a 17-month probe into potential NCAA rules violations , Rutgers University paid a law firm $205,000, records obtained this week by NJ Advance Media revealed. In August 2015, Rutgers retained Richard J. Evrard of Bond, Schoeneck and King -- a law firm that deals exclusively with NCAA issues -- as outside counsel to advise the university's office of general counsel on potential rules violations.

