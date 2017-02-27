Hesston told its poorest families they had to move
Hesston has become too expensive for many of the people who work in its plants to live there. One of the last places for cheap housing, a mobile home park, is being torn down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|injuns beware: Kansas loaded with 51-year-old A...
|4 hr
|Jayhawk krakker
|1
|White POWA Says, Get Outa My Country
|21 hr
|Citizen
|2
|After Kansas Shooting, More Than $1 Million Don...
|Mon
|Edgarth93
|3
|On Olathe
|Feb 26
|Cottrell
|1
|Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; b...
|Feb 25
|anonymous
|4
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|nsa hookups (May '15)
|Feb 23
|HonestAbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC