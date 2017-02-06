Gladstone Councilwoman Carol Suter named MARC board chair

Gladstone Councilwoman Carol Suter was elected chair of the Mid-America Regional Council's Board of Directors on Jan. 24. She replaces Curt Skoog, a member of the Overland Park, Kansas, City Council, who served as board chair for the past two years. Suter joined the board in 2013 and has held the office of first vice chair since January 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Tribune.