Gladstone Councilwoman Carol Suter named MARC board chair
Gladstone Councilwoman Carol Suter was elected chair of the Mid-America Regional Council's Board of Directors on Jan. 24. She replaces Curt Skoog, a member of the Overland Park, Kansas, City Council, who served as board chair for the past two years. Suter joined the board in 2013 and has held the office of first vice chair since January 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Tribune.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|24
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC