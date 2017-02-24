'Get out of my country,' Kansan reportedly yelled before shooting 2 men from India, killing one

A 51-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges after shooting three men in an Olathe, Kan., bar Wednesday night, police say, reportedly telling two of them, local Garmin engineers from India, to "get out of my country." Authorities would not classify the shooting as a hate crime, but federal law enforcement officials said Thursday they are investigating with local police to determine if it was "bias motivated."

