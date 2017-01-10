Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (TEP) to Strong Sell

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Tallgrass Energy Partners, L.P. owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets primarily in North America. It provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions of the United States through pipelines and natural gas processing assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) 15 hr Dan Savage 9
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 25 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec 12 What 181
News BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09) Dec 11 BTT 24
News Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10) Nov '16 Still Wonder 221
johnson county sheriff deputy name Nov '16 Vigilante 1
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,302

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC