YRC Worldwide Schedules Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call
YRC Worldwide Inc. today announced that on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss fourth quarter 2016 and year-end financial results. Fourth quarter and year-end earnings will be released the same day, February 6, 2017, following the close of the market.
