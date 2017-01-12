Wisconsin sisters found unharmed in Overland Park
Authorities say eight-year-old Katie Brick and six-year-old Jenna Brick were last seen Tuesday leaving a home in Genoa City with their mother who does not have custody of the sisters. Police say the girls were found with their mother in a hotel in Overland Park, Kansas.
