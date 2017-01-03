VIDEO: Explosion destroys Grandview business
The business is believed to be J.W.'s Lawn and Garden Equipment. Viewers from as far as Overland Park, Kansas and Lee's Summit, Missouri reported hearing or feeling the explosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|BTT
|24
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
|johnson county sheriff deputy name
|Nov '16
|Vigilante
|1
|Robin D. Creager found guilty...
|Nov '16
|KBS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC