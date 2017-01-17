Storms bring ice, freezing rain to Midwest
The National Weather Service says ice and freezing rain are expected to affect parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, southern Minnesota, Wisconsin and southern Michigan through Tuesday. About 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup during freezing rain Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017, in downtown Wichita.
