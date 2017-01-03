Sears is closing 150 stores - here's ...

Sears is closing 150 stores - here's the full list

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: News Times

Sears reported mounting losses on Thursday and acknowledged that the company has "fallen short" of expectations for a recovery. The company posted a net loss of $748 million, nearly 65% worse than the comparable period a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 25 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec 12 What 181
News BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09) Dec 11 BTT 24
News Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10) Nov '16 Still Wonder 221
johnson county sheriff deputy name Nov '16 Vigilante 1
Robin D. Creager found guilty... Nov '16 KBS 1
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,947

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC