Samuel Bruntz ...
Samuel Bruntz, 93, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Jan. 27, 2017. Born July 16, 1923, in Bazine, he was the son of Jacob and Eva Bruntz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|24
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC