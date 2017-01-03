Red Metal Shipments Decline in November

Service center shipments of copper and brass products declined in November compared to the prior month, but were up compared with the same month in 2015, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. Total warehouse shipments declined 1.8 percent compared with October, but increased 4.5 percent compared with November 2015.

