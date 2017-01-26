Overland Park water main break near 95th, Nall could affect Friday commute
Multiple lanes of W 95th Street are shut down, west of Nall Avenue, and crews say there is a chance that they will be at the scene until noon. Water One was called to the scene and has been dealing with the break through most of Thursday morning.
