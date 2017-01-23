Overland Park Resident Identifies 311 Species in Kansas Birding Contest
As part of the fourth annual Kansas Birding Big Year contest that ended on Dec. 31, 2016, Kansans searched high and low to check bird species off their identification lists in hopes their year-end total would bring them a "win." Pratt, KS - infoZine - For one lucky Overland Park resident, Malcom Gold, that win came when he topped off his count at 311 unique bird species identified in Kansas before year's end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|BEDCO approves strategic action plan (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|24
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC