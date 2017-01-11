Overland Park police looking for miss...

Overland Park police looking for missing 77-year-old

Friday Jan 6 Read more: KCTV5

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man. Jerry E. Walker was last seen on Thursday at 3:27 p.m. in the 6500 block of W. 103rd St. Walker is a white man who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.

