Overland Park police looking for missing 77-year-old

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man. Jerry E. Walker was last seen on Thursday at 3:27 p.m. in the 6500 block of W. 103rd St. Walker is a white man who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.

